    • November 15, 2021
    Steelers LB T.J. Watt Avoids Serious Knee/Hip Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers could have their star linebacker on the field this weekend.
    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt had an MRI on Monday after injuring his hip and knee against the Lions and the results came back negative, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

    Watt left in the second half in noticeable pain after a collision with inside linebacker Joe Schobert. Initial reports said he would miss "some time," but Schefter says he could play this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game he will address the injury further during his Tuesday press conference. Watt was replaced by Derek Tuszka and Taco Charlton, would be be the team's backups if he's unable to play in Week 11.

    The Steelers are expected to be without Kevin Dotson against the Chargers. Cornerback Joe Haden has potential to play. 

