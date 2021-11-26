Steelers Get T.J. Watt Back
PITTSBURGH -- It appears linebacker T.J. Watt is a full-go for Week 12 as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watt was not listed with an injury tag on the Steelers' final report. He was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.
Even after missing Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference that he felt Watt could make a return this week.
The health of Watt's hip and knee will be something to monitor throughout the game. According to initial reports, the was no major damage in either ailment but Watt was under significant pain.
On the other side of the injury report, the Steelers will be missing two players, and possibly a third, against the Bengals.
