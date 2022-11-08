Skip to main content

Steelers Anticipating T.J. Watt, Damontae Kazee Return This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers should get two defenders back this week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are anticipating the return of two defensive veterans in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's optimistic both outside linebacker T.J. Watt and safety Damontae Kazee will return from Injured Reserve this week. 

Watt has missed all but Week 1 after leaving Cincinnati with a partially torn pectoral. He returned to practice prior to the Philadelphia Eagles game and said both his pec and knee are nearing 100%. 

Kazee has been out all season since breaking his forearm during the preseason finale. He had nine screws and a plate put into his arm with surgery and has been rehabbing since. 

Tomlin said the team will likely go back to a three-safety look with Kazee's return. Something they worked on heavily during training camp. 

The Steelers will have until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to activate both players from IR. They'll need to cut two players in order to make room on the 53-man roster.

