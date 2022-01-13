Skip to main content

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Denied Record-Breaking Sack

The Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher will remain tied for the NFL's sack record.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt will remain tied with Michael Strahan for the NFL's single-season sack record. 

Watt was awarded a tackle for loss and a forced fumble on an aborted play by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. A bad snap caused an initial fumble, which Huntley picked up and was then ruled a runner by the statisticians. 

“It was empty [backfield], and there was a bad snap,” Watt told SI's Albert Breer. “He fell on it, but then he got up. And when he got back up on his two feet, I tackled him and got the ball out. So, I mean, he very well could have still thrown the ball. My understanding was that it was a sack, but apparently it wasn’t, at least according to the statisticians.”

The Steelers appealed the play in hopes the league would award Watt another sack, giving him sole possession of the NFL's single-season sack. However, after evaluation from the Elias Sports Bureau, who would have final say on the play, the play will remain a tackle for loss.

Watt will remain in the record books with 22.5 sacks. Despite not breaking Strahan's mark, he'll stay at the top of the list as a half-owner of the league's best season. 

