Steelers' T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson Questionable Against Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will head into the weekend with three players questionable to play.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without two starters and a backup in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. The team announced outside linebackers T.J. Watt (ribs) and Malik Reed (back), and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) are all questionable. 

Both Johnson and Watt finished the week on a limited practice capacity after missing time. They also both spoke to the media and said they'll need to go through walk-through and pre-game warmups but feel confident they'll be able to play. 

For Reed, he finished the week as a full practice participant after missing the beginning of the week. However, after suffering a back injury during walk-through last week he'll now be questionable as the team approaches the weekend with a side of caution. 

If Watt and Reed are unable to go, Jamir Jones will start at outside linebacker opposite of Alex Highsmith. 

