Steelers' T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson Questionable Against Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be without two starters and a backup in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens. The team announced outside linebackers T.J. Watt (ribs) and Malik Reed (back), and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) are all questionable.

Both Johnson and Watt finished the week on a limited practice capacity after missing time. They also both spoke to the media and said they'll need to go through walk-through and pre-game warmups but feel confident they'll be able to play.

For Reed, he finished the week as a full practice participant after missing the beginning of the week. However, after suffering a back injury during walk-through last week he'll now be questionable as the team approaches the weekend with a side of caution.

If Watt and Reed are unable to go, Jamir Jones will start at outside linebacker opposite of Alex Highsmith.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

George Pickens Responds to Critics

Mike Tomlin Blasts Critics of George Pickens

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game



George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong