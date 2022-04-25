Skip to main content

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Gets Hall of Fame Recognition

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker has a place in Canton.

PITTSBURGH -- Canton, Ohio now features Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt after his record-tying 2021 season. 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is now displaying the jersey Watt wore when he tied Michael Strahan's single-season sack record. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year sits right next to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. 

Watt had a memorable 2021 year. First, he signed a record-breaking contract, making him the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL. He then proved he's worth every penny of his new deal by recording 22.5 sacks in just 15 games. 

I'm sure Watt is heading into 2022 thinking Canton will need to replace the record-tying jersey with a record-breaking one.

