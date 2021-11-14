Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Steelers LB T.J. Watt Helped Off Field With Hip Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro went down holding his knee late in the third quarter.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a hip injury during the third quarter of Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. 

    Watt sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff and stayed down on the field. Teammates immediately began waiving trainers onto the field as Watt grabbed his left leg in noticeable pain. 

    The crowd gave loud "T.J." chants as Watt was helped to the sideline. He was tended to in the blue medical tent before returning to the sideline. The Steelers announced he is questionable to return against the Lions.

    The Steelers have Taco Charlton and Derek Tuszka on the roster behind Watt and Alex Highsmith. They traded Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs at the deadline. 

