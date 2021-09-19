Steelers LB T.J. Watt Injured vs. Raiders

September 19, 2021
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Ruled Out vs. Raiders With Groin Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was injured in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders.
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers' new highest-paid defender T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury in the second quarter of the team's Week 2 matchup with the Raiders. Watt is out for the remainder of the game, the team announced

Watt was talking to trainers on the sideline and had his helmet and gloves on the medic table. The Steelers have started using Alex Highsmith, Melvin Ingram and Jamir Jones at outside linebacker. 

Just two weeks ago, Watt signed a new $112 million deal with the Steelers that would keep him in Pittsburgh until 2026. The fifth-year player out of Wisconsin led the NFL with 15 sacks a year ago and began the 2021 season with two sacks against the Bills.

Watt had four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble prior to the injury Sunday.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

