Steelers Officially Place T.J. Watt on Injured Reserve

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made an expected move official this morning, moving outside linebacker T.J. Watt to injured reserve after he suffered a torn pectoral muscle late in the fourth quarter of the team's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener.

Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, was in the middle of a spectacular 2022-23 season debut when he had to leave the game after hitting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Watt said that he would return this season, but his recovery is expected to take roughly six weeks. That would put him in line to return in time for the Steelers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers signed former Tennessee Titans practice squader David Anenih to their 53-man roster. He'll play with Alex Highsmith, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones on the edge. Reed will start in Watt's place.

