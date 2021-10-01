Steelers LB T.J. Watt Gives Injury Update for Packers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker gives insight to his injured groin and whether or not he expects to play against the Packers.

PITTSBURGH -- The door remains open for Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt to play in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

Watt spoke with media Friday following the Steelers' final practice of the week. When asked if the door is "more open" to play this Sunday than it was last week, he said he feels "really good."

"I was able to fully practice yesterday, fully practice today, so I feel really good about where my body is at and where I'm at for Sunday," Watt said.

Watt was initially listed as questionable last week but was downgraded to out prior to Sunday's game. He said the decision was focused on making the smart move for his body.

"Groin injuries and a lot of soft tissue can be really tricky," Watt said. "Just being cautious about how I feel going into a game and listening to my body."

The 1-2 Steelers travel to Green Bay to face the 2-1 Packers. Watt has recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles through a game and a half this season, while Pittsburgh's defense has found the quarterback just once without him on the field.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

