Steelers' T.J. Watt, Jaylen Warren Will Play vs Falcons

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have cleared running back Jaylen Warren and linebacker T.J. Watt for Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons. The team announced both players will play after being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Watt was limited throughout the week due to a rib injury. He was not a full participant during any practice but was still a surprise questionable. In the past, Watt didn't need to practice fully at any time to be eligible to play.

Warren was also a surprise listing. The rookie runner returned from his hamstring injury with a full week of practice and told reporters he was cleared to play. It's unknown if the team is being cautious or if something occurred throughout the week that changed that decision.

The Steelers will have both of their running backs, Warren and Najee Harris, available for the game. Harris practiced in a limited capacity just once because of an oblique injury.

Outside linebacker Malik Reed will also play after popping up on the injury report the day before the game with a back injury.

