    • November 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    T.J. Watt Explains Challenge of Justin Fields, Bears Offense

    Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt breaks down what to watch in rookie QB Justin Fields.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense gets their first look at rookie quarterback Justin Fields on Monday night. 

    It's never easy game-planning for a rookie in the NFL, especially a quarterback. Few plan better than Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who says it's a challenge to prepare for Field this week. 

    "It's another great challenge," Watt said. "That's the beautiful thing about the National Football League is there's so many great players and a guy like this, who's a top pick in the NFL Draft, who's so mobile and could throw the ball is always a unique challenge for us. You're looking forward to getting after him."

    Watt says the Bears' ground attack contributes to the success their offense is capable of producing, but having Fields with the ball in his hands is something the Steelers need to be cautious of.

    "Any time a quarterback is able to move around in the pocket and create escape lanes, it creates a certain type of challenge for the rush men," Watt said.

