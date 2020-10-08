SI.com
AllSteelers
T.J. Watt Misses Practice With Knee Injury

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added linebacker T.J. Watt to their injury report on Thursday after he missed practice with a knee injury. 

Watt wasn't listed on the team's injury report on Wednesday, nor was he mentioned by head coach Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday press conference. He was an inactive for the team on Thursday. 

We'll have a better understanding of the situation when the team practices for the final time on Friday. Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Diontae Johnson (toe) have missed practiced throughout the week and played during the weekend in past weeks. 

Fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) and safety Marcus Allen (foot) both missed another practice on Thursday. Tomlin said Tuesday that both would have the ability to practice during the week but neither have been able to do so. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

