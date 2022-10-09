Skip to main content

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Knee Injury, Pushing Back Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker will now miss added time.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt will miss more time after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee, according to ESPN. 

Watt suffered a knee injury during his rehab process while working to return from a partially torn pectoral tendon. He was originally expected to miss six weeks, with hope of returning in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. He'll now add another week or two onto that timeline. 

According to the report, the Steelers are now looking at after the Bye Week for Watt's return. 

All Steelers also learned of a "setback" during his rehab process, but no further details were provided. 

