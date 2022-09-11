Steelers LB T.J. Watt Might Not Miss Entire Season

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took a major blow on defense with the loss of T.J. Watt, who reportedly suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the team's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

At first glance, a pec injury typically means season-ending. The Steelers have lost players in the past in the same fashion, most-recently retired defensive end Stephon Tuitt.

According to Sports Injury Central's Dr. David Choe, Watt could return in December much like his brother J.J. did in 2019.

"If confirmed, he will undergo surgery but would have a chance to return late in the season.

"His brother J.J. Watt suffered a torn pec with the Texans in 2019. He suffered the injury in Week 8 and returned just over two months later.

The full recovery timeline for a torn pec is typically three-to-four months, potentially allowing T.J. Watt to return in late December or early January," Choe wrote.

Without Watt, the Steelers will turn to Malik Reed and Jamir Jones to fill the void. Delonte Scott is on their practice squad.

