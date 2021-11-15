Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Miss Time With Hip/Knee Injury

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will undergo an MRI on Monday and is expected to miss some time with a knee and hip injury he suffered against the Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watt went down in the second half in Week 10, grabbing his knee in noticeable pain. After being helped off the field by trainers and briefly treated in the medical tent, Watt returned to the sideline but did not play another snap.

Rapoport says Watt's situation doesn't feel like a season-ending injury but the Steelers could place him on Injured Reserve while he recovers. Right now, he's considered week-to-week.

Watt was one of four injuries suffered in the game. The Steelers are waiting expectations for Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner. Joe Haden avoided serious damage in his foot injury but could still miss time.

