T.J. Watt on Tying NFL Sack Record

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said their isn't much left to say about T.J. Watt that hasn't already been said. And while it is hard to expect more from the outside linebacker, he continues to surpass the bar set for him.

Watt tied the NFL's single-season sack record in Week 18, recording his 22.5 sack of the year.

"It's definitely a cool feeling. I don't know if any of it has really hit me," Watt said. "It's not just myself, there's so many great players and coaches and schemes and selfless guys in that locker room that allowed me to make plays. So, it's not just my record."

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger petitioned during his postgame press conference for the NFL to give Watt another half-sack on the season.

Watt did force a fumble and was a part of another sack during the first half. However, a penalty on Cam Heyward during the play eliminated the half-sack.

