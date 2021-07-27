Steelers' T.J. Watt is Not Madden 22's Highest-Rated Edge Rusher

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt gets snubbed of the top spot in Madden 22.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt ranks third as Madden 22's highest-rated edge rushers. As ratings are being released, Watt finds himself behind Myles Garrett and Khalil Mack.

Watt will enter the season with a 94 overall rating. Garrett is a 98 and Mack is a 96. Arizona Cardinals' duo Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt also have 94 ratings.

Despite finishing as the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in 2020, Watt continues to find himself falling behind names like Garrett. Of course, his rating can be adjusted as the year goes on.

Watt's ratings include an 83 speed, 89 acceleration, 97 awareness, 90 tackle, 83 power moves, 94 finesse moves, 86 block shedding, and 94 play recognition. He also has an 85 hit power, which is sure to cause some trouble for opposing quarterbacks in the game.

Last year, Watt started the season off with an 86 overall rating in Madden 21. The eight-point jump isn't bad for a player who had 125 NFL stars ranked above him a year ago.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

