    December 10, 2021
    T.J. Watt Ruled Out of Vikings Game With Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their star linebacker.
    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury during the first half of Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings and has been ruled out of the remainder of the game, the team announced.

    Watt left with the injury in the second quarter and was initially listed as questionable. This is not his first groin injury of the season.

    Watt leads the NFL in sacks with 16, which is tied with the Steelers' single-season record.

    He was replaced by Derrek Tuszka and Taco Charlton at outside linebacker. Tuszka has nine tackles and one quarterback hit in 10 games this season.

