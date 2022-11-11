Steelers LB T.J. Watt Says He's Playing Against Saints
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is coming back. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year told media that he will make his return from a pectoral injury in Week 10 as the black and gold host the New Orleans Saints.
Watt returned to practice prior to the Steelers Week 8 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. There were some rumors that he would play before the bye week, but the team held him back until the second half of the season.
The outside linebacker hasn't played since Week 1 when he left in the fourth quarter with a partially torn pec. He then hurt his knee during the rehab process, pushing back his return date.
Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said Watt will be on a snap count during his first week back, likely playing just 60 snaps for the defense.
Either way, Watt is fired up, and said this return has "been a long time coming."
"I feel very very good about the week that I’ve had," Watt said. "I’m exited to play. I’m exited to be back in Acrisure Stadium."
Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE
Read More
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
4 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Saints
Steelers Activate DB Damontae Kazee from IR
Steelers Upgrade DT Larry Ogunjobi on Latest Injury Report
Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield
Steelers Dealing With Five Injuries Early in Week 10
Steelers Considering Jaylen Warren as Feature Back
Kevin Dotson Now Qualifies for Pay Increase Next Season
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook