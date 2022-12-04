Steelers LB T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have much specific to share about what kind of injuries his team sustained during a 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Tomlin said that there were some bumps and bruises on many of his players, but singled out linebacker T.J. Watt who he claims was "pretty beat up" after the game. Watt had been dealing with a rib injury and did not practice fully all week, but still played the whole game.

There's no word yet on where Watt stands going into next week's game against the Ravens.

"We'll see where the roads lead us as we start to lean into next week," Tomlin said.

