Skip to main content

Steelers LB T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game

T.J. Watt took some licks in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have much specific to share about what kind of injuries his team sustained during a 19-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons. 

Tomlin said that there were some bumps and bruises on many of his players, but singled out linebacker T.J. Watt who he claims was "pretty beat up" after the game. Watt had been dealing with a rib injury and did not practice fully all week, but still played the whole game.  

There's no word yet on where Watt stands going into next week's game against the Ravens. 

"We'll see where the roads lead us as we start to lean into next week," Tomlin said.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kenny Pickett's Breakout Game? Steelers on Verge of Winning Streak

T.J. Watt, Jaylen Warren Surprise Questionables for Falcons Game

Cam Heyward Pays Up on Lost Bet to Chris Wormley

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19562475_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Grind Out Road Win Over Falcons

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19561727_168388034_lowres
News

George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18913233_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers CB Levi Wallace Injured Against Falcons

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19373875_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Five Players Inactive Against Falcons

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19521193_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' T.J. Watt, Jaylen Warren Will Play vs Falcons

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19522130_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Kenny Pickett Eyeing Pair of Ben Roethlisberger's Rookie Records

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19522500_168388034_lowres (1)
News

NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18904364_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Falcons Game

By Noah Strackbein