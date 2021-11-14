T.J. Watt Questionable to Return vs. Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker was helped off the field in the third quarter.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is questionable to return with a hip injury against the Detroit Lions, the team announced.

Watt sacked Lions quarterback Jared Goff in the third quarter and stayed down on the field. Teammates immediately began waiving trainers onto the field as Watt grabbed his left leg in noticeable pain.

The crowd gave loud "T.J." chants as Watt was helped to the sideline. He was tended to in the blue medical tent before returning to the sideline with teammates but has not since been back on the field.

The Steelers have Taco Charlton and Derek Tuszka on the roster behind Watt and Alex Highsmith after they traded Melvin Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs at the deadline.

Watt has 12.5 sacks this season for the Steelers.

