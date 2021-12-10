T.J. Watt Questionable to Return vs. Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker suffered an injury in the first half.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury during the first half of Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Watt left with the injury in the second quarter and is listed as questionable to return. After being evaluated by trainers, he remained of the bench and has not been sent to the locker room for further evaluation.

Watt leads the NFL in sacks with 16, which is tied with the Steelers' single-season record.

He was replaced by Derrek Tuszka and Taco Charlton at outside linebacker. Tuszka has nine tackles and one quarterback hit in 10 games this season.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Inactives vs. Vikings

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Vikings Game

Ben Roethlisberger on the Verge of More Milestones

Steelers Keys to Victory Over Vikings

Steelers Not On Russell Wilson's Radar

Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings