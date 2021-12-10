Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    T.J. Watt Questionable to Return vs. Vikings

    The Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker suffered an injury in the first half.
    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury during the first half of Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings. 

    Watt left with the injury in the second quarter and is listed as questionable to return. After being evaluated by trainers, he remained of the bench and has not been sent to the locker room for further evaluation. 

    Watt leads the NFL in sacks with 16, which is tied with the Steelers' single-season record. 

    He was replaced by Derrek Tuszka and Taco Charlton at outside linebacker. Tuszka has nine tackles and one quarterback hit in 10 games this season. 

