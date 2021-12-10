T.J. Watt Questionable to Return vs. Vikings
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury during the first half of Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Watt left with the injury in the second quarter and is listed as questionable to return. After being evaluated by trainers, he remained of the bench and has not been sent to the locker room for further evaluation.
Watt leads the NFL in sacks with 16, which is tied with the Steelers' single-season record.
He was replaced by Derrek Tuszka and Taco Charlton at outside linebacker. Tuszka has nine tackles and one quarterback hit in 10 games this season.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Steelers Inactives vs. Vikings
Read More
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Vikings Game
Ben Roethlisberger on the Verge of More Milestones
Steelers Keys to Victory Over Vikings
Steelers Not On Russell Wilson's Radar
Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook