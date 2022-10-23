Steelers LB T.J. Watt Continues Ramp Up Toward Return

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt continues to work toward his eventual return from a partially torn pectoral.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year made the trip to Miami for the Steelers' Week 7 game against the Dolphins and is making progress with his rehab while there. Watt spent roughly 40 minutes prior to kickoff working out on the field, continuing to get adjusted back to the NFL game.

Watt's workout is likely much of what we have already seen. Plenty of cardio, some work on coming off the ball and footwork drills.

Watt suffered a knee injury during his rehab which pushed his return back likely after the Bye Week. The Steelers will then bring him back to the practice field where they will then have 21 days to activate him onto the 53-man roster.

It likely won't be long after his return to practice that he's suiting up for game days.

