    • December 5, 2021
    Steelers LB T.J. Watt Joins Reggie White in Elite Sack Class

    The Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker joins Hall of Fame company.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt became the second player in NFL history to record at least 13 sacks in four consecutive seasons, joining Hall of Famer Reggie White.

    Watt recorded his 13.5 sack of the season in Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. He's played in just 10 games so far. 

    Watt has hit the 13-sack mark four out of his five NFL seasons, recording 13, 14.5, 15 and currently 13.5 since his seven-sack rookie year. 

    Watt and White are the only two players to accomplish this milestone since the sack became an official statistic in 1982. White did it twice, from 1985-1988 and then 1990-1993. 

