Steelers T.J. Watt Amongst Top-Selling NFL Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers DPOY is getting plenty of love.

Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is going to be with the team for the next six years. And therefore, it's easy to say that's the jersey to buy. But the star linebacker continues to impress in terms of jersey sales.

Watt currently sits 12th in merchandise sales for the NFL. He's behind Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Dak Prescott, George Kittle, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson.

Watt is ahead of some impressive names as well, including another Pittsburgh star. Behind him sits CeeDee Lamb, Aaron Donald and Nick Chubb, to round out the top 15.

Watt tied the NFL's single-season sack record in 2021 and took home DPOY. With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, there's an argument he sits as the fan-favorite in Pittsburgh.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Cam and Connor Heyward Are Already Hilarious Together

Making Sense of George Pickens and Calvin Austin Selection

Steelers Bring in Two Candidates for Second-Round GM Interview

Steelers Sound Like Stephon Tuitt Will Return Soon

NFL Analyst Loves Steelers Draft Class

Steelers Draft Recap, Kazee Signing, Bush Departure

Kenny Pickett the Favorite to Win Steelers Starting QB Job