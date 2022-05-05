Steelers T.J. Watt Amongst Top-Selling NFL Players
Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is going to be with the team for the next six years. And therefore, it's easy to say that's the jersey to buy. But the star linebacker continues to impress in terms of jersey sales.
Watt currently sits 12th in merchandise sales for the NFL. He's behind Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Dak Prescott, George Kittle, Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson.
Watt is ahead of some impressive names as well, including another Pittsburgh star. Behind him sits CeeDee Lamb, Aaron Donald and Nick Chubb, to round out the top 15.
Watt tied the NFL's single-season sack record in 2021 and took home DPOY. With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, there's an argument he sits as the fan-favorite in Pittsburgh.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Cam and Connor Heyward Are Already Hilarious Together
Read More
Making Sense of George Pickens and Calvin Austin Selection
Steelers Bring in Two Candidates for Second-Round GM Interview
Steelers Sound Like Stephon Tuitt Will Return Soon
NFL Analyst Loves Steelers Draft Class
Steelers Draft Recap, Kazee Signing, Bush Departure
Kenny Pickett the Favorite to Win Steelers Starting QB Job
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook