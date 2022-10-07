Report: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Setback in Rehab Process

PITTSBURGH -- There is growing belief Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has suffered some sort of setback during his rehab process from a torn pectoral tendon.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo and 97.3 The Fan's Jeff Hawthorn, Watt was not in attendance for the Steelers' Week 4 game against the New York Jets and there's concern he could miss even more time after a setback.

Watt is eligible to return from Injured Reserve after Week 5 but the initial expected recovery for his injury was roughly six weeks.

All Steelers carries the same concern that Watt will miss more time than expected. Information provided to us indicated the reigning Defensive Player of the Year could be dealing with a rehab setback of some sort that could keep him out longer into the season.

The Steelers are 0-7 without Watt and are 1-3 heading into Buffalo to face the Bills.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter