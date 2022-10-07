Skip to main content

Report: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Setback in Rehab Process

The Pittsburgh Steelers star could miss more time.

PITTSBURGH -- There is growing belief Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has suffered some sort of setback during his rehab process from a torn pectoral tendon. 

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo and 97.3 The Fan's Jeff Hawthorn, Watt was not in attendance for the Steelers' Week 4 game against the New York Jets and there's concern he could miss even more time after a setback. 

Watt is eligible to return from Injured Reserve after Week 5 but the initial expected recovery for his injury was roughly six weeks. 

All Steelers carries the same concern that Watt will miss more time than expected. Information provided to us indicated the reigning Defensive Player of the Year could be dealing with a rehab setback of some sort that could keep him out longer into the season. 

The Steelers are 0-7 without Watt and are 1-3 heading into Buffalo to face the Bills. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19094675_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Get A Lot of Good Injury News Ahead of Bills Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19078734_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs. Bills: Stopping Buffalo's Closer and 4 Other Things to Watch

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19164303_168388034_lowres
News

Mason Cole, Diontae Johnson Pop Up on Steelers Growing Injury Report

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (21)
News

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett for Underdog Quote

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19166530_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Utilize Versatile DB Depth After Injuries

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19167527_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Aren't Underdogs With Kenny Pickett at QB

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18753710_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (20)
News

Kenny Pickett Faces Historic Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

By Stephen Thompson