Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers' T.J. Watt Has Third-Best Odds to Win Defensive Player of the Year in 2021

Three Pittsburgh Steelers made the list for potential Defensive Player of the Year candidates.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is still hunting his first Defensive Player of the Year award, but the odds are in his favor for 2021. 

According to BetOnline.ag, Watt sits third to win the award this season. His 9/1 odds fall behind Aaron Donald (9/1) and Myles Garrett (11/2). 

Watt fell short the last two years, losing the award to Donald both times. Last season, he recorded a career-high 15 sacks and 23 tackles for loss while adding 53 tackles and 41 quarterback hits to his resume. 

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Devin Bush also made the list as potential DPOY candidates. Fitzpatrick finds himself in the middle of the pack with 33/1 odds, while Bush returns from an ACL injury with 66/1 odds. 

Despite being list as a potential DPOY winner, Bush didn't make the list as for Comeback Player of the Year. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

PFF Makes Joke Over Big Ben's 'Deep Ball'

Three Games to Cherish if It's Big Ben's Last Ride

When Will the Big Ben Hate End?

Watch: QBs and RBs at OTAs

All Signs Point to Steelers Returning to Latrobe

Russell Okung Says He's Not Signing With Steelers

Pat Freiermuth Signs Rookie Contract

Cam Heyward Defends Ben Roethlisberger

Najee Harris Signs Rookie Contract

Steelers Open OTAs With Good Attendance

USATSI_15343030_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Steelers' T.J. Watt Has Third-Best Odds to Win Defensive Player of the Year in 2021

2021_OTA_0526ce_1122
News

PFF Makes Joke Over Ben Roethlisberger 'Deep Ball'

USATSI_11600402_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Three Games to Cherish if This Is Ben Roethlisberger's Last Ride

Untitled design (65)
Podcasts

AllSteelers Talk: When Will the Big Ben Hate End?

USATSI_16087813_168388034_lowres
News

Ravens' Rashod Bateman Leaves Practice Early as Rookies Deal With Soreness

2021_OTA_0525ce_0172
News

Watch: Quarterbacks, Running Backs Work at Day 2 of Steelers OTAs

USATSI_10989143_168388034_lowres
News

All Signs Point to Steelers Returning to Latrobe for Training Camp

USATSI_15088095_168388034_lowres
News

Russell Okung Says He's Not Signing With Steelers