Steelers Told in Training Camp Shortened Practice Weeks Could Happen

PITTSBURGH -- Right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to work as if they will take the field Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Will it happen? No one really knows. But the players and coaches in Pittsburgh have understood some circumstances come with an NFL season during a pandemic.

"This is first time experience for me," Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt said on Wednesday. "Usually, since I've been involved in football, it's been a rigorous schedule that's been followed. This is an opportunity to learn from, for not just us, but for 31 other organizations and people who run the NFL as well."

That's how the Steelers are taking this week. As they prepare for the Titans as they normally would, they understand things can change at any minute.

The NFL is continuing to run through options for Pittsburgh's Week 4 matchup with the Titans. Right now, Tennessee has its facilities closed until Saturday after four players and three non-player personnel tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"We're continuing this week as if the game is going to be played on Sunday," Tuitt said. "Anything that the NFL comes back to us with saying our game got moved to whatever date, we will be prepared."

The Steelers were told coming into the season that situations such as the Titans' could occur. Their understanding during training camp was that they'd need to be prepared for a short practice week if it did, which is how they expect the NFL to handle Week 4.

"We were told that there might be a situation that if you weren't careful and there was some COVID issues here in Pittsburgh that we might not be able to practice until Friday or Saturday," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "It's why they made the rule with more practice squad guys this year. We were made aware of those possibilities.

"I don't want to say it is what it is, but that's why that plan was put in place, to have guys to be prepared. And why so many people I know in Pittsburgh, and I know down there in Tennessee too, are being diligent and not going out and being reckless and being careful.

"I'm homeschooling my kids. We're not having guests over at the house. You have to do those things if you want to play the games on Sunday. We're preparing to play a game Sunday like we should be and they need to prepare to play the game Sunday; however, they do it."

Head coach Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference that the team isn't concerned with traveling to Tennessee despite the small outbreak.

Many players on the Steelers roster do have children and other family members they'll return to after Sunday's game, which is why they're counting on the league and their guidelines to assure player safety for their trip this weekend.

"A lot of guys have family members. A lot of guys have loved ones they go back home to after they play this beautiful game," Tuitt said. "The NFL and the people around the NFL, including the medical doctors, have been doing a tremendous job of making sure that each player is tested every opportunity that they get. I think the NFL's going to do a good job of making sure before anybody steps on the field, is medicated and their risk is low. This is something to learn from and I'm very curious to how this is going to be handled."

As the step on the field for their first practice of the week, they're handling it as they have the last three. And until told otherwise, the Steelers plan to play on Sunday.

"We just focus on what we can control and that's preparing for the Tennessee Titans like today's a normal in-season Wednesday," Roethlisberger said. "The rest of the week has to be that way as well."

