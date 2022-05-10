Skip to main content

Steelers Fans Get Stuck With More Tom Brady, As He'll Join Fox Sports After Retirement

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are probably thrilled... not.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans won't get to miss Tom Brady much following his retirement. The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will join Fox Sports as an NFL analyst following his retirement, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced. 

Steelers fans already celebrated a Brady retirement once, only to be disappointed. Now, they won't even get the full excitement the second time. Now, they have to know they'll hear him well after retirement as he hits a booth. 

Now, Brady joining the analyst world isn't all bad. He is highly regarded as the greatest quarterback of all-time, and with seven Super Bowl wins, it's easy to see why anyone would want to bring his knowledge to their team after his playing days. 

Brady is back on a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. It's unknown if he plans to call it quits after the 2022 season. If he does, he's already got something lined up to keep himself around the NFL. 

