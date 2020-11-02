SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Report: Steelers Trade for ILB Avery Williamson

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Hours after their seventh-straight win of the 2020 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly made a roster move to try and keep their defense high throughout the year. 

According to multiple outlets, the Steelers have traded with the New York Jets to receive inside linebacker Avery Williamson and a seventh-round pick. The Steelers sent a fifth-round pick to New York. 

Williamson has accumulated 50 tackles and an interception through six games this season. He's started five games for the Jets in 2020 before the trade. 

Williamson signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Jets in 2018 after leaving the Tennessee Titans in free agency. He's set to hit the open market in March and will make $2.75 million this season. 

The trade comes in the aftermath of Devin Bush being placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL. The Steelers have relied on backup Robert Spillane to fill the role but are limited in depth as second-year backer Ulysees Gilbert sat out in Week 8 due to a back injury. 

Williamson had 13 combined tackles in the Jets game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He's played 62% of New York's defensive snaps this season. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Predicting Steelers Linebacker Roles Following Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers boosted their inside linebacker depth, but who's going to start?

Noah Strackbein

Flavell's Five Thoughts: How Far Can the Steelers Take This?

Week in and week out, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to prove their the best team in football.

Cody625

Why Trading for Avery Williamson Was the Right Move by the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly sending a fifth-round draft pick to the Jets in exchange for the inside linebacker.

Donnie Druin

Steelers vs Ravens: How to Watch

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. Here's how to watch.

Noah Strackbein

On the Brink of a Heart Attack, the Steelers Earn 7-0

The sigh of relief could be heard around the world as the Pittsburgh Steelers move to 7-0.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Mike Hilton Inactive vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will work without Mike Hilton for the second-straight week.

Noah Strackbein

Morning Joe: Steelers Know It's Not About 'Shutting Down' Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have one glaring offensive threat, and the Pittsburgh Steelers want the ball in his hands.

Noah Strackbein

10 Best Pittsburgh Steelers Defensive Players of All Time

These are the top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers defensive players of all time. The Steelers have always been known for tough defense and these are the men that built that reputation.

Eric Dockett

Steelers Rule Out Ulysees Gilbert vs. Ravens, Mike Hilton Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers ruled out three players for Week 8 and listed two as questionable.

Noah Strackbein

6 Pittsburgh Steelers Inexplicably Snubbed by the Hall of Fame

Here are six Steelers players who should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They haven't been enshrined yet for reasons that are hard to imagine, but they certainly deserve it.

Eric Dockett