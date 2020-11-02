PITTSBURGH -- Hours after their seventh-straight win of the 2020 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly made a roster move to try and keep their defense high throughout the year.

According to multiple outlets, the Steelers have traded with the New York Jets to receive inside linebacker Avery Williamson and a seventh-round pick. The Steelers sent a fifth-round pick to New York.

Williamson has accumulated 50 tackles and an interception through six games this season. He's started five games for the Jets in 2020 before the trade.

Williamson signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Jets in 2018 after leaving the Tennessee Titans in free agency. He's set to hit the open market in March and will make $2.75 million this season.

The trade comes in the aftermath of Devin Bush being placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL. The Steelers have relied on backup Robert Spillane to fill the role but are limited in depth as second-year backer Ulysees Gilbert sat out in Week 8 due to a back injury.

Williamson had 13 combined tackles in the Jets game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He's played 62% of New York's defensive snaps this season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.