Steelers Trade for Broncos LB Malik Reed

PITTSBURGH -- According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a new outside linebacker. Denver Broncos backer Malik Reed, a fourth-year player out of Nevada. What they are sending in return has not been announced.

Reed has experience. He's made 45 appearances for the Broncos over three years, 34 of which were starts, and amassed 123 tackles over that period. Reed added 15 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, four passes defended and three forced fumbles over that same period.

Reed bolsters a Steelers linebacker room that has sustained injuries to veterans Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt during the preseason. Watt's injury is not considered significant and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said he expects Highsmith back in time for Week 1.

