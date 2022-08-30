Skip to main content

Steelers Trade for Broncos LB Malik Reed

The Pittsburgh Steelers added to their linebacking corps.

PITTSBURGH -- According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a new outside linebacker. Denver Broncos backer Malik Reed, a fourth-year player out of Nevada. What they are sending in return has not been announced. 

Reed has experience. He's made 45 appearances for the Broncos over three years, 34 of which were starts, and amassed 123 tackles over that period. Reed added 15 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, four passes defended and three forced fumbles over that same period. 

Reed bolsters a Steelers linebacker room that has sustained injuries to veterans Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt during the preseason. Watt's injury is not considered significant and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said he expects Highsmith back in time for Week 1. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Continue Making Final Roster Cuts

New ILB Option Arises for Steelers

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_17019089_168388034_lowres

Steelers Continue Making Final Roster Cuts

Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (4)

New ILB Option Arises for Steelers

USATSI_16518679_168388034_lowres

Steelers Cut OL John Leglue

4 Winners, 5 Losers From Steelers Victory Over Lions

Steelers 53-Man Roster Projection: Another Signing Coming After Cuts

Najee Harris Foot Injury More Serious Than Believed

Steelers Get Good News on Two Injuries, Bad News on Two Others

Mason Rudolph Remains Steelers' Second String QB in Latest Depth Chart

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17019089_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Continue Making Final Roster Cuts

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (4)
Podcasts

New ILB Option Arises for Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_16518679_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Cut OL John Leglue

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945727_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Will See Importance of a Good Offensive Line in 2022

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_18946215_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Declining Offers For Mason Rudolph

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18868089_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Begin Final Roster Cuts

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945775_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

4 Winners, 5 Losers From Steelers Victory Over Lions

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18945378_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Final 53-Man Roster Projection: Another Signing Coming After Cuts

By Noah Strackbein