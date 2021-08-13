Report: Steelers Trade Jaguars for LB Joe Schobert

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done with their offseason additions. According to Pro Football Focus' Ari Meirov, the Steelers are trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars for linebacker Joe Schobert.

Schobert, 27, spent his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 for 5-years, $53 million. According to Meirov, the Jaguars will retain some of Schobert's salary.

Schobert's wife, Megan, also sent a welcome to Steelers Nation, confirming the transaction.

The inside linebacker will join Devin Bush, Robert Spillane, Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III in the linebacker room. In five NFL season, Schobert has accumulated nine interceptions, nine forced fumbles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and 549 tackles.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Ravens' Rashod Bateman to Undergo Groin Surgery

Forecasting Steelers Starters vs. Eagles

5 Things to Watch Steelers vs. Eagles: Beware of Kevin Dotson

Mike Tomlin Compares T.J. Watt Holdout to Cam Heyward's

Steelers to Use Same QB Rotation vs. Eagles

Joe Haden Looking for Contract Extension With Steelers

T.J. Watt's 'Holdout', Trade Requests and Demotions

Steelers Porch Talks Are Still Going Strong

Devin Bush on Twitter Rants: 'It's My Twitter'

Washington, Snell Highlight Injuries on Day 14 of Camp