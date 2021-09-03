September 3, 2021
Steelers Trade Seahawks for CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers boost their secondary prior to Week 1.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, the team announced.

Witherspoon, 26, is entering his fifth season in the NFL. He signed with the Seahawks this offseason after playing four years with the San Francisco 49ers. He played 47 games throughout his career, including 33 starts. 

In four years, Witherspoon has accumulated 117 tackles, four interceptions, 24 pass deflections and a touchdown. 

The Steelers will boost their secondary depth for the second time since final roster cuts. The team added safety Karl Joseph to their practice squad but are expected to elevate him to the active roster before Week 1. 

Witherspoon will work with Cam Sutton, Joe Haden, James Pierre, Justin Layne and Arthur Maulet in a cornerback rotation. Pierre and Haden are expected to start on the outside, with Sutton and Maulet working the slot and nickelback positions. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

