Steelers OL Trai Turner Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Lions

Trai Turner is the fourth Pittsburgh Steelers player to leave the game with an injury.

PITTSBURGH -- Trai Turner becomes the fourth Pittsburgh Steelers player to sustain an injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 10.

Turner is questionable to return with an ankle injury and was replaced by offensive lineman Joe Haeg. Turner was seen standing on the sideline with fellow lineman Zach Banner, wearing a jacket with his helmet on.

The Steelers have also lost left guard Kevin Dotson and cornerback Joe Haden against the Lions. Pittsburgh is currently operating with J.C. Hasssenauer and Haeg at guards.

Banner is the last remaining active linemen not on the field for the Steelers.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Suffers Hip Injury vs. Lions

Joe Haden Suffers Injury vs. Lions

Kevin Dotson Leaves Lions Game With Injury

Bud Dupree Injured vs. Saints

What Mason Rudolph Must Do vs. Lions to Secure Starting Job in 2022