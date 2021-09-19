Steelers' Trai Turner Disqualified From Raiders Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman was ejected during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner has been disqualified from the game after a personal foul penalty against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Turner was removed from play during the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Najee Harris. Turner was involved in a scuffle with members from both teams which resulted in offsetting personal fouls.

The Steelers' touchdown made the game 16-14 with 11:15 remaining in the game. Replays appear to show Turner spit on a Raiders' defender, causing the disqualification.

Turner will be replaced by backup B.J. Finney. The Steelers also have J.C. Hassenauer and Joe Haeg available as backup linemen.

The Steelers are also dealing with injuries that have ruled T.J. Watt and Tyson Alualau out for the remainder of the game.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

