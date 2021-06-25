Steelers Make Trai Turner Signing Official

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

Turned heads to Pittsburgh after one season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Before that, he spent six years with the Carolina Panthers, earning five Pro Bowl selections during his tenure.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $3 million.

The signing comes the day after the Steelers released nine-year veteran David DeCastro. DeCastro will undergo his third ankle surgery this summer. Afterwards, he'll spend time contemplating his playing future.

The Steelers have roughly $15 million available in cap space prior to the signing. They still need to sign third-round pick Kendrick Green to his rookie deal.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

