September 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Steelers' Trai Turner Will Not Be Suspended for Ejection

The Pittsburgh Steelers lineman was ejected after tape showed him spitting in the direction of a Raiders player.
Author:
Publish date:

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner will not be suspended for his disqualification in Week 2's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

Turner was ejected during the fourth quarter after replay showed him spitting on a Raiders' player. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that a Raiders player started the incident which led to Turner spitting in the direction of linebacker Marquel Lee. 

Pelissero says the NFL will review the incident for possible fines but Turner should avoid any missed time. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Place Tyson Alualu on IR

Offensive Takeaways: Steelers Want to Trust O-Line But Can't

Tyson Alualu Sends Message After Ankle Surgery

Five Thoughts: Steelers Can't Afford Mistakes

Diontae Johnson Injured on Last Play vs. Raiders

USATSI_16622124_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Trai Turner Will Not Be Suspended for Ejection

USATSI_16787467_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Place Tyson Alualu on IR

USATSI_16788589_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Defensive Takeaways: Steelers Weak Spots Showed in Loss to Raiders

USATSI_16787478_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Offensive Takeaways: Steelers Want to Trust O-Line But Can't

USATSI_13853010_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Tyson Alualu Sends Message Following Ankle Surgery

USATSI_16788413_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Five Thoughts: Steelers Don't Have Much Room for Mistakes

USATSI_16788029_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson Injured on Last Play vs. Raiders

USATSI_16787467_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers NT Tyson Alualu to Miss Season With Ankle Injury