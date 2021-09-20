Steelers' Trai Turner Will Not Be Suspended for Ejection

The Pittsburgh Steelers lineman was ejected after tape showed him spitting in the direction of a Raiders player.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner will not be suspended for his disqualification in Week 2's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Turner was ejected during the fourth quarter after replay showed him spitting on a Raiders' player. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that a Raiders player started the incident which led to Turner spitting in the direction of linebacker Marquel Lee.

Pelissero says the NFL will review the incident for possible fines but Turner should avoid any missed time.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

