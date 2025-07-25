Steelers Training Camp Practice Delayed for Storms
The Pittsburgh Steelers' second training camp practice of the summer has officially been delayed due to incoming storms.
It's not yet currently known if the team will head back to the outdoor practice fields later in the day once the weather clears up.
The storms were roughly eight miles out from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. when the team decided to pause the ongoing action and exercise proper caution. Up to that point in practice, the Steelers had run through their Seven Shots drill, individual drills and team sessions.
Once clouds began rolling over the playing surface, fans were told to clear the bleachers and exit the area while players similarly departed from the field of play. The team then headed to the indoor gym as a means of staying loose and minimizing any injury risk in case the conditions improved to a point where outdoor practice could be resumed at a later time.
Pittsburgh likely had a 7-on-7 session, special teams session and one final team session left on its agenda before it was interrupted by the inclement weather.
Among the highlights from earlier in the day was a downfield connection between Aaron Rodgers and Calvin Austin II, as well as touchdown receptions for both DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth from Rodgers.
Steelers training camp will be open to the public from July 26 - August 3, August 5 - August 7 and August 11 - August 12.
