Tre Norwood Describes Giving Ben Roethlisberger Final Kneel Down at Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got one final kneel down in front of Heinz Field during his farewell in Week 17.

Victory formation wouldn't have been possible without the help of rookie safety Tre Norwood, who intercepted Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield with 15 seconds left in the game.

"It means a lot," Norwood said on the moment. "That's probably an understatement. With the whole situation, it being a special moment for Ben. For me being able to get my first career interception and allowing Ben to go back out there for one more time. It means a lot to me, especially as a rookie being able to be a part of that. Just allowing him to go out there in victory formation and end the game. Allowing the city of Pittsburgh to embrace him and that moment because he's done so much here."

The interception came after Steelers running back Najee Harris bounced to the outside for a 37-yard touchdown run. At that point, the game was all but sealed, but Mayfield attempted to march down the field as time ticked away.

That was, until Norwood found the ball from his former Oklahoma Sooners teammate.

"Coming back four or five years later, in a big rivalry, in the same division, being able to get my first career interception as a rookie against him, I think it's pretty sweet," Norwood said. "He probably might not like it, but that's something that I'll remember."

