Steelers DB Tre Norwood Leaves Raiders Game With Leg Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now down two safeties against the Raiders.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first injury of Week 16, as safety Tre Norwood was shaken up with a lower-body injury late in the first half.

Norwood was in on a tackle of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller and appeared to suffer an injury to his left leg. He attempted to walk off but had to drop to the grass for trainers to tend to him. He was then helped off the field and immediately taken into the tunnel.

The Steelers are already down a safety with Terrell Edmunds out because of a hamstring injury. Without Norwood, Damontae Kazee, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Miles Killebrew and Elijah Riley would fill out the safety depth for the remainder of the game.

The team has not yet ruled out Norwood for the rest of the night. All Steelers will continue to update this article as more announcements are made.

UPDATE: The Steelers announce Norwood is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

