Troy Polamalu's Kids Are Yinzers

Want to see the funnies thing on the internet this week? Take a listen to Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame Troy Polamalu talking about his kids still being Yinzers.

Polamalu sat down with WTAE's Andrew Stockley to discuss his time with the Steelers, the city of Pittsburgh, and of course, the Hall of Fame. The long-time safety will be inducted into Canton, Ohio this August.

When talking about the city, Polamalu mentions his children "still being Yinzers." Now living in Southern California, the Polamalu kids are looking to come back home - to the cold, rainy Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For those who haven't experienced Pittsburgh, it's highly recommended you do. Listen closely when you're here, you'll probably hear some words you've never heard before.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

