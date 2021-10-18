    • October 18, 2021
    Troy Polamalu: Rainy Night is Perfect for Return to Pittsburgh

    The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer couldn't think of a better way to return to Heinz Field.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu hasn't been to Heinz Field quite some time, but the Hall of Famer is back and the city's fall feel is perfect for his return. 

    Polamalu will be among the 2020 and 2021 Steelers Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees that will receive their Ring of Excellence at halftime of the Sunday night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. 

    The night is cloudy with rain from time to time. Perfect for spooky season, right? Well, to Polamalu - a spooky player for opposing offenses during his time - it's the best weather for his return. 

    "This is the days I would pray for when I was playing," Polamalu said. "The more misery, the better for the defense."

    The Hall of Famer spoke about his return and how meaningful it is to return to the city he calls home. 

    Polamalu also discussed his Hall of Fame speech and got a little emotional thanking his wife for her contributions.

