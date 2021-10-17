    • October 17, 2021
    Troy Polamalu Gets Emotional Thanking Wife for Hall of Fame Speech

    The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer told the story of writing his historic speech.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Troy Polamalu has plenty of iconic pictures as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers and he definitely added another on Sunday night. 

    Polamalu spoke to media prior to receiving his Ring of Excellence at halftime of the Steelers Sunday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The ceremony will celebrate the Steelers' four Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees. 

    During his press conference, Polamalu used a Terrible Towel to wipe away tears as he talked about his Hall of Fame speech. Not because of the speech, however, but rather the help he received from his wife in writing it. 

    "When we worked on it together, it was a beautiful indication of my career because I've had such great feedback about this speech, but I can never claim it as my own because my wife and I did it," Polamalu said, wiping his eyes with the towel.

    Polamalu tells the story of dealing with COVID-19 prior to the induction ceremony and finding the words to use with his wife Theodora.

