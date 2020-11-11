Prop Bets: Will the Steelers Lose Before Trump Concedes the Election?

PITTSBURGH -- Team prop bets always have that one standout you'd really think about betting on. For the Pittsburgh Steelers, most of them revolve around when they will lose their first game of the season.

BetOnline.ag left some laughs with their 8-0 Steelers prop bets. Asking a variety of questions surrounding a number of NFL teams, the question arose - what will happen first, the Steelers losing a game or President Donald Trump conceding the Presidential election?

Currently the Steelers hold 5/7 odds of losing before Trump concedes the election. Trump conceding rests even.

You can also gamble on whether or not Trump will concede before the New York Jets win their first game. The 0-9 are the favorites to fire their head coach next with 1/2 odds. They also sit with 5/7 odds of winning before Trump relinquishes the election.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.