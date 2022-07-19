Skip to main content

Steelers Tryout 5 USFL Defensive Linemen

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to fill their final roster spot.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached into the USFL pool, working out five defensive linemen before training camp, according to ESPN's Field Yates. 

The Steelers brought Doug Costin, Freedom Akinmoladun, Domenique Davis, Dondrea Tillman and Willie Yarbary in for workouts. 

Coston played for the Birmingham Stallions this spring. Prior to the USFL, he went undrafted out of Miami in 2020 before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started nine games as a rookie, recording 32 tackles. 

Akinmoladun played for the Philadelphia Stars. He played five games for the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie in 2019. 

Davis played with the Houston Gamblers where he recorded 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks. His NFL career includes times with the New York Jets. 

Tillman played next to Costin with the Stallions. A local product out of IUP, Tillman's skillset would suit more of an edge rusher role for the Steelers. 

Yarbary was another member of the Stallion, recording 15 tackles and four sacks. Out of Wake Forest, Yarbary has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers but has yet to play an NFL game. 

Following the retirement of Daniel Archibong, the Steelers are looking to fill their final roster spot before camp. Players report to Saint Vincent on July 26. 

