Steelers Likely Turning to Matt Wright to Kick vs. Washington

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers will be without kicker Chris Boswell as they host the Washington Football Team on Monday. 

Boswell, who suffered a hip injury during Steelers practice on Saturday, has been downgraded to doubtful for Week 13. He was originally listed as questionable. 

Boswell has made 18 of 19 field goals this season, including a career-high 59-yarder, and has hit 31 of 35 extra points.

Replacing Boswell against Washington will be Matt Wright. The undrafted second-year kicker came into Steelers training camp last season and forced a fairly close competition between himself and, at the time, a struggling Boswell.

Boswell stuck around, and 29 of 31 field goals and 100% of his extra points in 2019. Still, Wright made a name for himself for his efforts throughout the summer.

The Central Florida standout finished his college career with the most points in team history (375), a team record 55 made field goals, a team record 212 extra points, including 153 in a row, and a team record .774 field goal percentage. 

Wright currently sits on the Steelers practice squad after signing with the team last week. He's eligible to be promoted up to 90 minutes before kickoff, which is Monday at 5 p.m. ET. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

