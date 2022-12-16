Steelers Rule Two Players Doubtful for Panthers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without a starter on offense and defense.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Carolina in Week 15 with two players listed as doubtful on their final injury report.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett and linebacker Myles Jack are the only names with injury tags heading into the weekend. Pickett remains in concussion protocol while Jack is dealing with a groin injury.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has still not made a decision on the team’s starting quarterback without Pickett, but emphasized that the rookie is a long shot to play. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph have split reps all week with the first team.

If Jack doesn’t play, Robert Spillane and Devin Bush will start at inside linebacker, and rookie Mark Robinson will likely be active.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) both missed time throughout the week but are not listed with an injury tag.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Still Undecided at QB, But it Doesn't Look Like Kenny Pickett

Diontae Johnson Wants Mason Rudolph to Start Over Mitch Trubisky

Steelers Add Two New Names to Injury Report

Ben Roethlisberger is Right About Steelers

Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase