Steelers Dealing With Two New Injuries, Hilton and Watt Have Opportunity to Return

PITTSBURGH -- Mike Tomlin opened his Tuesday press conference with the Pittsburgh Steelers' first injury report of Week 8.

The Steelers suffered two injuries during their Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans. Defensive lineman Chris Wormley is being evaluated for a knee injury. Tomlin said he would undergo an MRI on Tuesday to help determine his injury.

Safety Jordan Dangerfield is also dealing with an injury following Week 7. The special teams captain suffered a quad injury that will be evaluated throughout the week. Tomlin said Dangerfield's availability for their game against the Baltimore Ravens will be determined by his participation during practice. He also noted younger players would receive more learning experience with the injuries.

"One man's misfortune is another man's opportunity," Tomlin said. "Oftentimes, it's great developmental reps for younger guys. And that's the way we'll approach it."

The Steelers also have the possibility to receive two starters back for Sunday. Cornerback Mike Hilton (shoulder) and fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) will work throughout the week as the team prepares for the Ravens.

Tomlin did not confirm that either play would be available for the game, but they have the opportunity to showcase their progression. Both players missed Week 7.

Tomlin added that "bumps and bruises" could limit a few players at the beginning of the week, but the team "won't worry too much about that."

