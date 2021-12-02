Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steelers Add Two New Names to Injury Report

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a handful of new and existing injuries.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added two new names to their Week 13 injury report as they move closer to their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. 

    Cornerback Arthur Maulet (quad) and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs (ankle) both popped up on the Steelers' second injury report of the week. Maulet did not practice and Buggs was limited.

    The Steelers did get quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/shoulder), wide receiver Chase Claypool (toe) and offensive lineman Trai Turner (coach's decision) back as full participants. Claypool was limited yesterday while Roethlisberger and Turner sat out. 

    Cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and offensive lineman Zach Banner (illness) continued to miss practice for a second day. Head coach Mike Tomlin was hopeful Haden could return this week but the corner has not yet practiced for a second-straight week. 

    Long snapper Christian Kuntz (hip) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) continued to be full participants.

